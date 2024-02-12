DTI ‘Kapatid Mentor ME’ program in NegOr open for all

DUMAGUETE CITY –The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental is now accepting qualified applicants of all ages for its Kapatid Mentor ME (micro entrepreneurs) Program (KMMP) to provide them with the skills to improve and professionalize their businesses.

DTI-Negros Oriental Director Nimfa Virtucio told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that this year’s KMMP would not impose an age limit, unlike last year where only entrepreneurs from the youth sector were accommodated.

“The KMMP will run for 11 weeks at once-a-week face-to-face sessions to help local entrepreneurs upscale and expand their markets outside of the province,” she said.

The DTI is currently sifting through the applications and as soon as the list of 20 trainees is final, the KMMP will commence immediately, Virtucio said.

The project is an initiative of the DTI and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship to help the country’s micro and small enterprises through coaching and mentoring on different aspects of business operations.

The trainees would also gain access and links to large companies’ value chains. (PNA)