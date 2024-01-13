DTI NegOcc warns public of unregistered lending firm

The Department of Trade and Industry Negros Occidental has recently uncovered that Truecash Lending Corporation is not officially registered with the Department of Trade and Industry.

Numerous complaints have been reported, highlighting concerns about this entity, said an advisory posted on the agency’s official Facebook page.

It is crucial to note that the presented business name certificate is a falsified document, as DTI solely registers sole proprietorship businesses, it said.

Exercise caution when engaging with such entities to protect your interests, DTI Negros Occ. Warned.

Furthermore, our verification with the Business Permits and Licensing Office of the City of Silay has yielded a certification indicating the non-operation of TRUECASH LENDING Corporation, it said.

Stay informed and vigilant in your business dealings to ensure a secure and trustworthy environment. Your diligence safeguards the integrity of our local business landscape, it added.