DTI urges flower, candle sellers to hold off price increase

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental is appealing to sellers of flowers, candles and bottled water not to jack up their prices during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.



DTI-Negros Oriental provincial director Nimfa Virtucio told the Philippine News Agency that on Thursday, she and her team conducted an inspection of different business establishments selling bottled water and candles and flower stores inside the city public market here.

They also inspected passenger terminals as they expected an influx for the coming long weekend.

“This is in line with the simultaneous nationwide Oplan Bantay Presyo Undas 2023, where we have been directed to ensure that candles and bottled water will remain at their suggested retail prices (SRPs),” Virtucio said.

So far, her office has not found any violators, but she expects there may be a slight increase in the coming days leading to Nov. 1 and 2 when people flock to the cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones.

As for flowers, Virtucio said there is no law mandating an SRP for these blooms and the best they can do is to appeal to the sellers to offer them at a fair price.

The flower vendors told the DTI official that they are dependent on the suppliers’ selling price and many of them buy their flowers from outside of Negros Oriental.

Virtucio said monitoring of the prices of these items will continue in the coming days as they also appealed to the public to report those who unfairly hike costs. (PNA)