DUE TO BIRD FLU | PVO closely monitoring arrival of migratory birds in Sipalay City

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) of Negros Occidental is closely monitoring the arrival of migratory birds in the province, especially in Sipalay City, due to the danger of bringing Avian influenza or bird flu that can affect humans and other animals, Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana said Thursday, November 30.

Lemana said authorities in Sipalay City, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), are conducting the monitoring.

Sipalay City is known destination for migratory birds that come from other countries, especially during winter.

Bird flu is more dangerous than African swine fever (ASF) because it can affect humans and other animals. That's why live chickens from Luzon and Mindanao are still banned in the province because there are still areas there that have active cases.

ASF only affects swine and is not dangerous to humans, Lemana said.

Before, there were migratory birds in San Enrique, Bago City, and Himamaylan City, but now there is no indication of their presence.

"There is no vaccine yet for bird flu; that's why we are very careful because viruses easily and suddenly mutate," Lemana added.

However, Lemana clarifies that there is no shortage of chicken in the province, especially during the holiday season.*



