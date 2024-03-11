Due to extreme heat, Bacolod suspends classes anew

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the suspension of the face-to-face classes in elementary and secondary levels both public and private schools/universities in the city on March 11 and 12 due to extreme heat index forecasted by Department of Science and Technology (Dost)-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Benitez, who issued Executive Order No. 15 dated March 11, said per Dost-Pagasa forecast for March 11 and 12, the heat index forecasted as high as 41 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

He said based on effect-based classification issued by Dost-Pagasa, for temperatures 33–41 degree Celsius, extreme caution is recommended, as heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, further continuing activity could lead to heat stroke.

He added that elementary and secondary schools are encouraged to adopt alternative delivery modes as methods of instruction for their students, while the decision for tertiary level is at the discretion of their respective colleges or university administrators.

“For the safety and welfare of the students of Bacolod City, there is a need to declare suspension of classes on the above stated dates,” Benitez said.

On March 8, the mayor also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels of both public and private schools/universities due to the extreme heat index forecasted by DOST Pagasa.*