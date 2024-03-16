DUE TO WATER WOES| Baciwa PrimeWater urged to suspend minimum charge of consumers with zero consumption

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the board of directors of Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) PrimewWater to study the possibility of suspending the imposition of minimum charge on water concessionaires with zero consumption.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Thursday afternoon, March 14.

Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on energy and public utilities, said the drought and dry spell being caused by El Niño greatly affect fresh water sources and water supply, resulting in many households suffering from zero water supply.

He said the power to impose or suspend charges is lodged with the Board of the Water District, which is Baciwa-PrimeWater.

“It is respectfully requested to the Board of Directors of Baciwa-PrimeWater to study the possibility of suspending the imposition of minimum charge to water concessionaries with zero consumption due to shortage of water supply caused by drought and dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon,” he added.

Puentevella noted that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared that the Philippines is currently experiencing weather effects brought by El Niño, which causes an increase in temperature, drought, and dry spells.

Puentevella said the Baciwa, created by virtue of Presidential Decree 198 and SP Resolution No. 4460 series of 1973, is mandated to acquire, install, improve, maintain, and operate water supply and distribution systems for domestic, industrial, municipal, and agricultural uses for residents and lands within the boundaries of such districts.

He said they were also tasked with providing, maintaining, and operating waste water collection, treatment, and disposal facilities, as well as conducting other functions and collections incidental to water resource development, utilization, and disposal.*