Dumaguete to launch events to level up creative sector

This capital of Negros Oriental province will launch a series of events that will provide the creative sector opportunities to level up their skills and talents while opening up new markets at the international level.

Nimfa Virtucio, provincial director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental, said Monday the initiative is a collaboration spearheaded by the city government, their agency, and Beetzee Inc., the leading creatives company based here.

“We are blessed that Dumaguete City was granted a PHP 1.2 million funding from the DTI national office as part of its Malikhaing Pinoy program for Dumaguete’s Lunsod Lunsad initiative, specifically for the creative industry,” Virtucio said.

Chamberlain Guevarra, Beetzee’s CEO, said activities in the coming weeks will provide training, competition, and connection of creatives here to other creatives, noting the countless untapped potentials of artists, musicians, and many others in this sector.

The Lunsod Lunsad is divided into three major events which will begin on Nov. 16, 2024.

These are the ALI: Artistic Leap Initiative, Creative Konnect Expo, and Beetzee Best Songwriter Season 3: Band Camp Featuring Willfreedo.

“These events celebrate and uplift creative talents from Dumaguete and across the Philippines, showcasing the incredible potential of our artistic community,” Guevarra said.

The ALI workshops, from Nov. 16-17, will feature experts in their respective fields in photography, videography, and graphic design.

Creative Connect, meanwhile, is a three-day expo with live performances set on Nov. 22-24 and will feature Dumaguete’s artists and groups.

The Lunsod Lunsad program will conclude with the Beetzee Best Songwriter Season 3: Band Camp on Dec. 13-15.

Guevarra said the three-day music event will feature songwriting talents across the Philippines and is open to participants nationwide.

It will feature Willfreedo, a renowned band from Visayas and Mindanao, who will mentor the participating bands and perform on the final night.

All the events will be held in this capital city at different venues and the call for participants is ongoing.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said the city government is fully supporting the events as program proponents target to make Dumaguete the next creative hub in Asia by 2030. (PNA)