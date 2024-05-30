‘Duterte supporters still intact in Negros Occidental’

Despite the mass resignation of the members of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) in Negros Occidental, the supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte in the province is still intact, said PDP deputy secretary general for Visayas and provincial council president Jayvee Hinlo.

Hinlo said Wednesday, May 29, that those who said they resigned from the party led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez are not with the group he had established and not the original campaigners of Duterte.

“From 2014 to 2016 we only had two mayors and they are former Pulupandan mayor Magdaleno Peña and former Don Salvador Benedicto mayor Joemax Ortiz. The volunteers are still with me which is the core group of Duterte who are still active now. Those who resigned had joined the party when Duterte was president. Our original group is still intact right now," Hinlo explained.

Hinlo said he and the national leadership of PDP have not received any official resignation from the said local officials yet.

"Maybe they would formalize it through a manifesto which they have stated in media reports," he added.

He said he saw the photos of mayors and other local officials who have been referred to as those who resigned from the party.

Benitez earlier revealed that 60 members of the PDP party including eight mayors and five vice mayors in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City have resigned from the party.

Benitez said the PDP members met on Saturday, May 25, and signed an irrevocable resignation from the party.

Other local officials who resigned from the party are city and municipal councilors.

"We will just resign in mass, as a group and we will make a decision in the near future through a manifesto," Benitez said.

He added that, as PDP members, they were not even invited to their gatherings and meetings.

"So what do you expect? It's not that we did not heed their call but were not invited," Benitez pointed out.

"We wish them the best of their plan. As to the PDP members of Negros Occidental who resigned, we respect and accept their decision. We wish them well as we continue our own advocacies and remain with PDP," Hinlo said.*