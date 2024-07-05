E. B. Magalona centenarian gets P100,000 cash award from DSWD

A 100-year-old resident of Poblacion 3 E. B. Magalona has received a cash award of P100,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), under Republic Act 10866 or the "Centenarians Act of 2016," Wednesday July ].

Maria Salahog- Alegre, who turned 100 years old last February 9, received the cash award and a Letter of Felicitation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivered by DSWD personnel at her residence.

Turning over the cash award and delivering the President's felicitation letter were DSWD-6 project development officer and centenarian focal person Doyien Layson, DSWD-6 special disbursing officer Ma. Eloisa Gracia, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada, Punong Barangay Rolando Banasig, and E. B. Magalona Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines (FSCAP) president Wellie Gervacio, who also heads the Office of the Senior Citizens Affair (OSCA).

"At 100 years old, Lola Maria is an inspiring testament to resilience and longevity," Hibionada said.

Alegre is a native of E. B. Magalona. Now a widow, she receives a monthly US Veterans pension.

She got married at the age of 16 to Melquiades Alegre, a member of the United States Army Forces in the Far East (USAFFE) - a military formation active from 1941 to 1946 - but got widowed a year later when her husband died in World War 2. They had no children.

Alegre is now being taken cared of by her niece, Cecilma Salahog, who lives with her.

In an interview conducted by Hibionada for an assessment report, Cecilma said they will set aside a portion of the cash award for Alegre's memorial plan.

Hibionada said Alegre is also set to receive another P100,000 cash award from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

In his letter, Marcos told Alegre, "Isang mainit na pagbati sa inyong ika-sandaang kaarawan. Nawa, ang iyong buhay at mga pamanang aral ay habambuhay na tumatak sa isipan, at tularan ng inyong mga mahal sa buhay at ng mga taong hinaplos ng iyong buhay." (E. B. MAGALONA PIO)