E. B. Magalona indigents receive cash-for-work wages

A total of 726 indigent residents from various barangays of E. B. Magalona have received their wages from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) -Regional Office 6 under its Risk Resiliency Program- Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (RRP- CCAM- DRRM) Cash-for-Work (CFW) Program, in coordination with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, at the payout at the Public Plaza, November 24.

Of the number, 626 beneficiaries worked under Zero Open Defecation (ZOD) Program, while the other 100 beneficiaries helped in the rehabilitation of Child Development Centers in their respective barangays.

In his speech, Mayor Marvin Malacon thanked the beneficiaries for helping their communities through this program.

“We appeal to all to stop open defecation and we would like to remind our beneficiaries to take care of your latrines and toilets. Please prioritize good hygiene and proper sanitation in order to avoid diseases and other health problems,” Malacon stressed.

In this Cash-for-Work Program, the Municipal Government of E. B. Magalona, thru the Municipal Health Office, distributed latrines to the beneficiaries in barangays Alicante, Damgo, Gahit, Tabigue, Tomongtong, and San Isidro under the ZOD program of the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, other beneficiaries repaired the Child Development Centers in barangays Alicante, Gahit, Madalag, Pasil, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, San Jose, and Tanza.

Also giving their messages at the payout were Municipal Social Welfare Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada and Armil Gayorgor, project development officer and CCAM team leader of DSWD-FO6. (PR)