E. B. Magalona mayor one of outstanding men of Western Visayas

Mayor Marvin Malunes Malacon was recognized as one of the 15 Outstanding Men and Women of Western Visayas for 2023 at the awarding ceremony at SM City Iloilo Sunday, Dec. 10.

Representing Malacon was Sangguniang Bayan Member Gilda Parcon.

The award was presented by Keep on Talking, a non-government organization led by Jorge Favila Lopera.

For 12 years now, Keep on Talking has been recognizing outstanding individuals in their respective field of endeavors, and for inspiring others through their service to the community.

The 2023 awardees included Iloilo Vice Governor Christine Garin, Capiz Vice Governor James Magbanua, Lemery (Iloilo) Mayor Oscar Vilegas Jr., and Iloilo State College of Fisheries president Dr. Nordy Siason Jr.

Malacon thanked the organizer for his award.

"This award came as a pleasant surprise. For me, it is a strong affirmation of our brand of service for the past seven years. It further inspires us to go the extra mile in our commitment to improve the lives of our fellow Saraviahanon," Malacon said.

Malacon was first elected mayor of E. B. Magalona in 2016. This is now his third consecutive term.

As a testament of growing public support for his brand of service after winning in 2016, Malacon received a fresh mandate for a second term in 2019 with a landslide win for his whole slate.

He then went on to earn a third term in 2022 with an almost landslide win for the whole team except for one councilor.

Throughout his term for seven years and six months now, the town of E. B. Magalona has been enjoying unprecedented progress and development.

Under his leadership, various infrastructures and businesses mushroomed in the town, more classrooms were built, more roads created or repaired, the state of education improved, environmental preservation prioritized, tourism given more boost, and peace and order restored and sustained.

These developments have raised the quality of life of E. B. Magalona residents, and subsequently re-awakened their sense of pride and cultural identity as proud Saraviahanon. (PR)