E. B. Magalona now Hall of Famer for envi governance

The Municipality of E. B. Magalona has just earned a Hall of Fame award from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, after winning for the third consecutive year in the Abanse Negrense Good Environmental Governance Award (ANGEGA) in the Local Government Unit (LGU) category, December 5.

The Hall of Fame award was presented to the Municipality of E. B. Magalona for the “exceptional performance of LGU in environmental governance,” which was signed by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

ANGEGA is one of the categories of the Abanse Negrense Environmental Awards, now on its third year, and is spearheaded by the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO).

PEMO held the “2023 EcoLuminaries: Abanse Negrense Environmental Awards” ceremonies at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City today.

All in all, the E. B. Magalona delegation won eight awards: five awards in ANGEGA, one award in the Negros Occidental Governor’s Conservation Achievement Award (NOGCAA)- Local Conservation Area (LCA), one award in NOGCAA- Green School Award, and one award in Abanse Babaye Para sa Dunang Manggad.

Here are the 2023 awards of the Municipality of E. B Magalona, for ANGEGA-LGU category: (1) Hall of Fame for the Municipality; (2) Environmental Champion Excellence Award for Mayor Marvin Malacon; (3) Environmental Champion Excellence Award for MENRO-designate Jojo Vargas; (4) Special Award- Outstanding in Community-Based Eco-Tourism Initiatives; (5) Compliant LGU in the Establishment of Coastal Greenbelt Zones;

For Negros Occidental Governor’s Conservation Achievement Award (NOGCAA)- Local Conservation Area (LCA) category: 2nd Place for Best LCA Initiatives, E. B. Magalona Blue Crab and Bird Sanctuaries and Mangrove Reserve LCA;

For NOGCAA Green School Award: E. B. Magalona National High School. For Abanse Babaye Para sa Dunang Manggad: Nelida Dajay, Best in the Management of Pasil Fisherfolks Association.

The awards came with cash prizes: Hall of Fame awardees received P30,000 each, special awardees were given P5,000 each, while the best in LCA initiatives had P15,000 each.

Representing Mayor Marvin Malacon at the awarding ceremony and accepting the award on his behalf was his son, Matthew Louis Malacon, now an executive assistant to the mayor.

In a statement, Mayor Marvin Malacon congratulated the awardees and expressed his appreciation to the Provincial Government for recognizing the commitment and leadership of the Municipal Government in championing good environmental governance.

“These significant awards will further inspire us to do more impactful initiatives and strengthen our commitment in protecting our environment,” Malacon said.

Accepting the other awards for the Municipality of E. B. Magalona were Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO)- designate Jojo Vargas, MENRO Solid Waste Management focal person Archie Derick Diel, and MENRO staff Don Salvador Salcedo.

For E. B. Magalona National High School, accepting the award were principal Ethel Blancaflor, assistant principal Gloria Gustilo, senior high school coordinator Jet Quinto, and YES-O adviser Maria Elma Caborubias.

Also present to accept her award was Nelida Dajay.

Full support

To earn the Hall of Fame awards, the Municipality of E. B. Magalona had previously passed the Sustainability Levels 1 and 2 of ANGEGA in 2021 and 2022, Vargas said.

Also, the E. B. Magalona Blue Crab and Bird Sanctuaries and Mangrove Reserve- Local Conservation Area (EBM- LCA) was adjudged 2nd Best-Managed LCA in the NOGCAA category last year in appreciation of its “exemplary contribution in environmental conservation, protection, and rehabilitation” of its LCA.

In 2019, under Malacon’s administration, the LGU passed Municipal Ordinance No. 29, entitled the “E. B. Magalona Blue Crab and Bird Sanctuaries, and Mangrove Reserve - Local Conservation Area.”

This ordinance states that the Municipality of E. B. Magalona shall ensure the equitable and wise use of the coastal resources, reserve preferential use of these resources for its fisherfolks, and promote their active participation in its management.

The LCA, encompassing 209 hectares of protected area, has 20 hectares of Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) or No-Take-Zone. Part of this LCA is the Tomongtong Mangrove Eco-Trail, an eco-tourism site in the coastal barangay of Tomongtong.

The world-famous blue swimming crabs are most abundant in E. B. Magalona, thus earning for the municipality the title, “The Blue Crab Capital of Negros Occidental.” (PR)