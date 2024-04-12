E. B. Magalona’s breathtaking sunset view

Do you want to witness the most breathtaking sunset view?

With its strategic location at the Seaport of Barangay Tuburan in E. B. Magalona, the Tuburan Sunset View offers an unbeatable and unobstructed view of the sunset, from the peak of the sun to its lowest point and down to its gradual disappearance with absolute clarity.

This tourist destination has recently reopened its doors to the public and is ready to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

With its two-story viewing deck, you'll be able to capture every moment of the stunning sunset without any obstructions.

The Tuburan Sunset View is operated by the Municipal Government under the supervision of MENRO and the Barangay Council, ensuring its safety and security for all visitors.

The reopening ceremony was a grand event, led by Mayor Marvin Malacon, Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, and Executive Assistant Matthew Louis Malacon.

They were joined by Sangguniang Bayan Members Edgardo Agravante Jr. and Reylan Gamboa Sr., and all barangay and SK officials of Barangay Tuburan, led by Punong Barangay Rolly Isogon.

The entertainment for the night was top-notch, featuring performances by the Uprising Band and drag queens Laura and Boomba Wilma.

Catch this amazing opportunity by visiting the Tuburan Sunset View which is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. only.

So, bring your loved ones and head on over for an unforgettable experience at the Tuburan Sunset View.*