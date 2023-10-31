Earth Run PH 2023 a success: organizers

We Are One (WAO)-Philippines is thrilled to announce that the “Earth Run 2023: Peace Heritage” which was held on 29 October 2023 at the City of Imus Grandstand and Track Oval (CIGTO) was an outstanding success!

Beverly Lanot, WAO-Philippines President, expressed her gratitude to the participants, sponsors and partners especially to Cavite Congressman (3rd District) Adrian Jay Advincula, Imus Mayor Alex Advincula and board member Shernan Jaro for allowing the group to use the Imus Oval Grandstand as the venue for this year's Earth Run.

She said, “The Earth Run 2023 is more than just a local event; it is part of a global movement that unites us all. Our mission is to complete the entire circumference of the Earth, a distance of 40,120 kilometers. It is a difficult task, but it also represents our unity and the power that comes from working together.

“In a world filled with differences, we are here to show that when we put our minds to it, there is no goal too big, no distance too great, and no challenge too difficult to overcome. We may come from different backgrounds, but today we stand shoulder to shoulder in pursuit of a common goal. We are proving that we are indeed one on Earth.

“On behalf of the "We Are One" Youth Volunteers, I'd like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for being here and taking part in this extraordinary event. Your presence and support are invaluable in advancing our mission. You are not just runners; you are ambassadors of unity, hope, and change.”

Five hundred ninety-two individuals joined the run who were able to cover a total distance of 1,095 kilometers. The number of participants is over the 500 goal set by the youth group.

Orlando Gomez, Jr., a 17-year old athletic scholar at Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila, who emerged champion in the 5k category said that the Earth Run was fun and enjoyable and most of all, it helps make one fit and healthy. "For those who are thinking of joining future fun runs, just enjoy it and if you want to win, listen to your coach."

The other champions are John Kenneth Noche for the 3K category and Jobert Nopal for the 1K category.

This year’s event was sponsored by MPT South Management Corporation, Nature’s Spring Water, Rotary Club of QC Big Bike Riders. Its media partners are The Manila Times and Diyaryo Milenyo Digital News.

Proceeds of the event will fund various initiatives led by WAO such as blood donation, tree planting, clean up drive, donation for victims of disaster, adopt-a-school program, recycling efforts and climate change awareness promotion. It will also benefit the chosen beneficiary of the Imus City government.

WAO is a global organization of 90,000 youth which is an initiative of Shincheonji (New Heaven New Earth) Church of Jesus The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

WAO Youth Volunteers Worldwide also achieved a Guinness World Record as the most people to sign up as blood donors online in 24 hours consists of 71,121 participants. (PR)