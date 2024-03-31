Easter Sunday & Rewind

Happy Easter Sunday everyone!

March 31 ended the observance of the Holy Week among Catholics and Christians in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental, and in whole Christian nations.

It is a yearly tradition among Catholics to observe the religious significance of Holy Week as Jesus Christ, the only begotten son of God the Father came into being to save mankind from their sins.

The Holy Week celebration in Bacolod City and Province of Negros Occidental started on noontime of Wednesday as Public and Private offices ended their work on this day.

Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday were holidays and people had their respective choices on how they would spend their Holy Week either by staying at their homes or going on vacation.

Every Catholic Church had its respective religious activities to commemorate the life and death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion.

Cadiz City and other towns and cities had their re-enactment of the passion of Christ and many parishioners went to watch it.

There was a vigil when Christ died on Good Friday.

His resurrection after three days, (based on a lunar calendar), he has risen and his resurrection was celebrated on Easter Sunday.

The Catholics attended the early morning procession which was a re-enactment of the first meeting of the Blessed Mother and her son, Jesus Christ, after three days that he died from the cross. It is called "Engkwentro," in Hiligaynon.

Reverend Msgr. Ronaldo S. Quijano, SThd, VG, Vicar General and Rector of San Sebastian Cathedral, presided over the second Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral where he shared the joy of welcoming the resurrection of Jesus Christ and at the same time the mystery of resurrection.

"The mystery of the resurrection belongs to the realm of faith. Those who have faith and love Jesus until the end can see that Jesus has risen from the dead," he said.

Moreover, after the Easter Sunday mass, there were a lot of people who went on an Easter Sunday outing.

The most popular destination that the middle class went to was at beach at Punta Tay-tay.

Some went to Mountain Resorts to celebrate Easter Sunday with family and friends.I Carla N. Canet photos