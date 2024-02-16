Eastern Communications activates submarine cable PDSCN ‘Express Route’

Eastern Communications has completed its "Express Route'' project as part of the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) joint venture, enhancing the Philippines' connectivity reliability.

This initiative aims to provide robust and inclusive internet connectivity, with a focus on improving services in regions frequently affected by typhoons and natural calamities.

The PDSCN Express Route became operational on February 9, encompassing the following points: Lucena City, Quezon; Boac, Marinduque; Calatrava, Tablas Island, Romblon; Roxas City, Capiz; Placer, Masbate; Palompon, Leyte; Lapu-Lapu, Cebu; Talisay City, Cebu; Tagbilaran City, Bohol; and Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

With the PDSCN Express Route active, Eastern Communications is ready to facilitate on-ground connections and offer improved bandwidth to meet the varied needs of Filipinos, particularly in areas prone to cable faults, typhoons, and natural disasters.

"We celebrate the completion of Eastern’s PDSCN Express Route with all Filipinos. Together, we welcome a new era of possibilities and build a more reliable connectivity infrastructure for all," said Delfin Lopez, Eastern Communications’ AVP and Head of Network Planning, Engineering and Implementation.

The PDSCN Express Route is a 1,000-kilometer network of submarine and terrestrial fiber optic cables connecting South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The route was strategically designed to be composed of at least 80 percent of cables laid via submarine and less than 20 percent of cables laid in-land. By minimizing the terrestrial fiber network, the Express Route aims to reduce the likelihood and frequency of network faults caused by cable cuts on road networks.

“While roadwork development is in place in these areas, the completion of the PDSCN Express Route becomes pivotal in laying a solid groundwork for a more reliable connectivity and driving digital empowerment nationwide," said Eastern Communications’ PDSCN Consultant Albert Tuason.

The entire PDSCN initiative, which commenced last July 2022 in Subic, Zambales, has been a collaborative effort with co-owners Globe Group and InfiniVAN Inc., and spans a total cable distance of 2,500 kilometers, with landing cables established in 32 Point of Interconnect (POI) sites.

As the PDSCN initiative continues to unfold, it holds the promise of transforming the digital landscape of the Philippines, paving the way for a more connected and resilient nation.

Building a digitally empowered Philippines

The PDSCN project was among the infrastructure and product expansion efforts recognized in Eastern Communications' winning entry at the 2023 Asian Telecom Awards entitled “Eastern Communications Strengthens Infrastructure & Product Portfolio to Swiften Digitalization of Philippine Businesses.”

The winning entry underscores Eastern's support for digitizing cities and urban centers primed for rapid growth and opportunities. The entry won the B2B Client Initiative of the Year.

Furthermore, Eastern Communications was honored with the Philippines Customer Experience of the Year award in the Telecommunications category at the 2023 Asian Experience Awards.

Emphasizing its dedication to meeting customer needs and delivering "high-tech and high-touch service," the company aims to replicate its unparalleled and authentic customer experiences as it expands its presence nationwide. (PR)