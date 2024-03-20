EB Magalona gets over P17-M infra projects

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez turned over three priority infrastructure projects to the Municipality of E. B. Magalona, costing a total of P17 million, in two separate ceremonies, March 17.

All three projects are located in Barangay Alicante.

Benitez turned over a new multi-purpose covered court worth P6 million and a new Day Care Center worth P5 million to the barangay, located at St. Michael Subdivision.

Afterwards, he led the blessing of the new covered court of Alicante Elementary School, also worth P6 million.

Receiving the projects were Mayor Marvin Malacon, Punong Barangay Leah Ruiz, and School Principal Rowena Bulfa.

They were joined by congressional staff, barangay officials, faculty members, PTA officers, and alumni association officers and members.

In his message, Benitez said, "Ang bag-o ninyo nga Day Care, daku gid ini nga bulig para sa aton mga pamatan-on ages 3 to 5. Kabay pa ma level-up pa gid natun ini into an Early Childhood Care and Development Center through the support of Mayor Marvin Malacon."

The congressman also noticed "how beautifully surrounded by trees the brand new covered court in Alicante Elementary School is."

"This will prevent heat especially for our little kids. We hope this court will provide a communal space for learning and development," he added.

"Congratulations to our teachers and [pupils] on your new covered court!" Benitez added.

Mayor Marvin Malacon expressed his gratitude to Benitez for his strong support to Saraviahanon, especially to the education of young people.

"We are sincerely grateful to our beloved congressman, Cong. Kiko, for his overflowing love and unwavering support to Saraviahanon people," Malacon said.

"These high-impact projects will go a long way in the education of our children and in the development of our communities. Cong. Kiko, your legacy will always live in our hearts," the mayor added. (PR)