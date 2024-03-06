Art lovers and enthusiasts are immersed by the practicing visual artist Revo Yanson in the echoes of ancient trees, the whispers of rustling leaves, the chirping of birds, and the vibrant hues of the forest canopy as he beckoned into a realm where art becomes a conduit for the untamed beauty of nature through his deft brushstrokes and profound connection to the wilderness.

Yanson launched his art exhibit dubbed Echoes of the Forest: A Visual Ode to Nature, a solo exhibition held at the Art Cove of Park Inn by Radisson in Bacolod City on March 6.

Yanson was joined by Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante and Deputy Ambassador of The Netherlands to Indonesia Ambassador Adriaan Palm during the launching rites.

The artist showed versatility in navigating in both traditional and digital art.

In his art exhibit, each stroke tells a story, each color palette narrates a chapter and each canvas breathes life into the profound dialogue between humanity and the natural world.

This is an extraordinary celebration if art and nature, a testament to the timeless beauty that surrounds us and the boundless creativity that resides within one man's vision.

Artist’s background

Yanson completed his Degree in Fine Arts at La Consolacion College Bacolod.

From 2014 to 2016, he chaired DIHON, the visual art sector of the Concerned Artists of the Philippines-Negros Chapter.

He is also a co-founder of ArtTambay, a dynamic art collective. and the co-manager of Gallerie G, an artist-run space in Bacolod.

He boasts an impressive portfolio, staging five solo exhibitions, such as "Reflections" in 1997, "Inner Journey" in 2000", "Fragile" in 2001, "Revo Yanson@Negros Museum" in 2014 and "Vestiges" in 2015.

His artistic journey extends beyond solo displays, as he has participated in numerous group shows in Negros Occidental and Los Angeles, USA.

Currently, he serves as the head illustrator at Atlantic Comics and NGO Brainer Entertainment, a graphic novel studio in Los Angeles. He is also an active member of the Art Association of Bacolod Board, further enriching the local art community.*