'Egay' victims in San Enrique received cash aid

A total of 507 individuals in San Enrique, Negros Negros Occidental who were hit by Typhoon Egay in 2023 received financial assistance through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) of the national government at the Municipal Sports and Cultural Center, on Thursday, August 15.

The distribution was led by Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go along with the local officials led by the Municipal's Mayor Jilson Tubillara, and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer. Also present was actor Phillip Salvador.

The beneficiaries received P10,000 each through the effort of Go in coordination with the National Housing Authority and EHAP.

Go said he's happy to deliver the services to the people in Negros Occidental especially, those who were hit by Typhoon Egay in San Enrique.

He said the assistance could be used for the housing materials that he pushed through since last year.

Go also provided grocery packs, food, t-shirts, and mountain bikes.

Tubillara also expressed her gratitude to Go for assisting the victims of Typhoon Egay.

Tubillara said the beneficiaries were composed of 507 individuals from 10 barangays.

" It's a separate assistance from the local government unit and it's a big help to our constituents," he said.

He added the distribution was delayed because of the validation conducted by the national offices.

Tubillara disclosed that in Negros Occidental, San Enrique was the lone beneficiary of the assistance that affected by Typhoon Egay./MAP