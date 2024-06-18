Egyptian Pyramid Mausoleum at Bacolod

Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, former Bacolod City Councilor built an Egyptian Pyramid family mausoleum at the Bacolod Chinese Cemetery in Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City.

The mausoleum was first introduced during the blessing of the said edifice on June 15, 2024, which coincided with the 47th birthday of his late son, Ryan Rupert Tan. The blessing of the beautifully designed edifice was led by Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, his wife Nenita, his son Siote, and his family. The late Ryan Rupert Tan was the first to be interred at the mausoleum, and his remains were reinterred there.

Bacolod Catholic Bishop Patricio Buzon blessed Ryan Rupert's remains before they were transferred to the family mausoleum. The Tan family experienced a meaningful and emotional moment as they laid Ryan Rupert to rest again after 37 years.

They said it felt like reopening an old wound, yet peaceful to see him again. Cano Tan is known for his creativity and innovation which is always unique, the first of its kind, and extraordinary. He said that all of us will still enjoy eternal life and he wants to prepare ahead as this thing is inevitable.