Eight Kabankalan overseas workers receive cash aid from OWWA

Eight Overseas Filipino Workers in Kabankalan City received P20,000 checks each from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) as cash assistance.

Mayor Benjie Miranda led the distribution of the checks at the Barangay 9 Hall, on May 14.

Miranda expressed support for the mission and vision of Kabankalan City OFW Federation (KACOFE).

The mayor reiterated the city's commitment to support the well-being of OFWs and their families.

"I really support the mission and vision of KACOFE. Our OFWs are modern-day heroes, and it is our obligation to ensure their well-being and provide the necessary support for their families," he said.

Before the distribution of the cash aid, 32 KACOFE barangay presidents led by Catherine Sonorio, completed the leadership development training.

The training was facilitated by a team from the provincial office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) led by Marbie Ann Ascaño, Jenelyn Yanson, and Jerry Jose Dinson.

The training aims to improve the leadership abilities of the KACOFE officials to better serve their members. (PR)