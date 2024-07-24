Ejercito: Jeepney Modernization program in abeyance

Senator JV Ejercito confirmed Wednesday the suspension of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program after conducting a hearing with the transport sector.

"We hold it in abeyance until the problems and challenges have been resolved including the consolidation, rationalization of the routes, supply, and the financial scheme which is vital in the program," Ejercito pointed out.

"The financial packages are vital because it is expensive which the operators cannot afford," Ejercito added.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth needs to explain why its funds have not been properly utilized, especially since it still has excess funds amounting to P89.9 billion. This is a significant oversight on the part of PhilHealth as many hospitals remain unpaid.

Ejercito meanwhile said the national government must ensure that a portion of unused funds from PhilHealth should be used to prioritize health sector programs and projects.

We are confident that Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, as principal author of the Universal Health Care Law, will ensure that the unused funds will be properly allocated for the health sector, he added.

"As sponsor of UHC Act, I believe we should expand the health benefit packages ng programa at pababain ang mga premium rate ng PhilHealth."

The UHC Act remains our best hope to bring quality health care to every Filipino, which is why we are advocating for the swift passage of its amendments in the Senate. (TDE)