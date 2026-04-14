Ejercito: Panaad Festival showcases very best of Negros

“THE Panaad Festival 2026 stands as a testament of who we are as Negrenses, and where we are going. It showcases the very best of Negros.”

This was stressed by Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, whose mother former San Juan mayor Guia Gomez, is a Negrense, in the opening of the 30th Panaad sa Negros Festival at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, April 13, 2026.

He said the festival showcases the very best of Negros -- culture, food and talent.

“For our young people, this is also very important that despite the challenges, we give them space to express themselves and celebrate,” he added.

Ejercito noted that he is also supporting Negrenses to hone their business skills, as he has seen handful seminars and fairs in the province’s program.

“I support all of these, which I believe will give our people a chance to learn, improve their livelihood, and to find better ways to provide for their families,” Ejercito said.

He said for some, this could mean staring a small sideline and growing it into a stable income.

“Through this, the Panaad Festival will open doors and change lives,” he added.

Ejercito also met with the officials of Pulupandan led by its Mayor Miguel Antonio Peña, along with its employees and barangay health workers.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who rang the bell to officially open the festival, said: “Panaad Festival has been an expression of our identity as Negrenses -- our storied past, triumphs, challenges, culture and or course, our shared aspirations. It is where every story, product, tradition from our 32 local government units comes together to form one proud and united Negros Occidental.”

“As we embark on this week-long celebration, let us embrace the opportunities that lie before us. Let us showcase the best of Negros Occidental, not only to our fellow Negrenses but to the world, let us enrich the historical landscape of Panaad sa Negros, ensuring that its legacy endures through time,” Lacson said.

Negros Occidental’s “festival of all festivals” with theme, “Panaad sa Negros: 30 Years of Bringing Negrenses Together,” will end on April 19, 2026. (MAP)