El Niño damage in NegOcc reaches P214M

The damages caused by the drought due to the El Niño phenomenon in Negros Occidental have already reached P213,150,252.20 as of May 3, a report from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed.

The report by Dina Genzola, OIC provincial agriculturist, showed that damages to rice crops are now at P206,336,070.57 while damages to corn crops have reached P5,814,191.64.

The drought affected a total of 187 barangays with rice lands, and 5,355 farmers in 4,035 hectares of rice land.

It also affected a total of 32 barangays with corn crops, 219 farmers, and 148.71 hectares of corn land.

Cauayan remained the hardest hit locality in the province with damages worth P66,139,789, affecting 20 barangays and 1,130 farmers tilling 562.48 hectares of rice land.

Earlier, Mayor John Rey Tabujara said that despite being the hardest-hit area by the drought, the Cauayan municipal government will not declare a state of calamity.

We are preparing more for the upcoming La Niño which is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, Tabujara said.*