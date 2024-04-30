El Niño damage to livestock in Negros Occidental reaches P10M

Damage to the livestock industry of Negros Occidental by the drought due to the El Niño phenomenon has reached P10,080,100, affecting 870 households in 95 barangays in 21 local government units in the province.

Irene Bel Ploteña, Provincial Disaster Management Program Division (PDMPD) head, in a report to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, stated that a total of 11,556 heads of various livestock have died.

The hardest hit is the municipality of Isabela where 595 households were affected and 5,152 of various animals died resulting in damages of P5,956,850.

The report also showed that the drought damaged a total of 183.15 hectares of pasture land which is P2,685,500.

The biggest damage was incurred by Brgy. Gargato, Hinigaran where 100 hectares of pasture land was damaged worth P1 million.

Dr. Placeda Lemana, provincial veterinarian, said on Tuesday, April 30, that the majority of the animals that died were free-range chickens because of the unavailability of water sources where they could drink.

Lemana said the animals get dehydrated and eventually die.

Of the total number of animals that died due to the intensified high temperatures, more than 10,000 are chickens, 400 are piglets, 40 heads of carabaos, and more than 100 goats, Lemana added.*