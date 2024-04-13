El Niño-hit rice farmers to get aid, Guv assures

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson assured assistance to farmers affected by El Niño phenomenon, during the 2024 Dry Season Lakbay Palay event held at Dept. of Agriculture (DA) – PhilRice Negros in Brgy. Cansilayan, Municipality of Murcia, April 12.

More than 500 Negrense farmers, agricultural officers, and other guests from various towns and cities of the province attended the activity.

The Lakbay Palay, with the support of Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Program of DA, enables farmers to explore experimental fields, gain insights into rice-related information and technologies, appreciate exhibits from partner agencies and farmer cooperatives, and engage in discussions on diverse rice projects and programs.

The event is themed, “Bida ang Sama-Sama 2.0” which aims to emphasize the importance of unity and collaborative efforts among Filipino farmers and stakeholders of the rice industry.

Also present at the activity were PhilRice Negros Branch Head Leo Sta. Ines, Director RCEF PMO Flordeliza Bordey, , and Negros Occ. Office of the Provincial Agriculturist OIC Dina Genzola, among others. (PR)