Elderly celebrates Christmas with PENRO Neg. Occ.

The DENR-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Negros Occidental lspearheaded the “Pamaskwa para kay Lolo kag Lola” to 145 senior citizens, persons with disabilities and trisikad drivers of Barangay 39, Bacolod City.

A short program including a free medical check-up was conducted and gift packs were distributed to all participants.

On behalf of Punong Barangay Dante Danoy, Barangay Kagawad Ma. Rizalina Diaz welcomed all present and expressed her gratitude to the whole PENRO Negros Occidental family led by PENR Officer Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya for letting them feel valued and for always including the senior citizens in the yearly activity.

PENRO TSD Chief Catherine Balasa gave her message stating that this is just one way of giving honor and respect to all senior citizens that it already became a tradition and one of the most anticipated activity every year.

MSD Chief Rosario Rostata discussed briefly the rationale of the activity and shared that the activity was conducted as part of the social responsibility of the office and in support of the several laws that recognize the contributions of the senior citizens in the society.

RPS Chief Remia Buaron gave her message of thanks to all officials, organizers and participants to formally close the program. (PR)