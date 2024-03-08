Elderly urged to avoid too much exposure to sun

The Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) urged the Bacolodnons, especially the elderly to avoid too much exposure to the sun.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, head of DRRMO, said Friday, March 8, that the public should avoid exposing to the sun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We should monitor the heat index to avoid dehydration, heat cramps, and heatstrokes," she said.

For sports and other activities, she added that it should be conducted indoor to avoid heatstrokes, especially the sick indivduals.

On Friday, March 8, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the suspension of classes at all levels of both public and private schools/universities in the city due to the extreme heat index forecasted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), which is 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, DRRMO was also assisting the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for the water rationing in various barangays in Bacolod City.

Pornan said that due to El Niño phenomenon, some residents in Bacolod has no water supply.

"It's one of our interventions to help our constituents," she said.

She added the affected residents should coordinate with their barangay officials so they can request a water rationing.*