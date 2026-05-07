Elderly woman dies in Bacolod fire, 1 hurt

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman died while her husband was injured in a fire that hit six houses in Purok Maanyag 2, Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday evening, May 6, 2026, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The fatality was identified as Rosa Magbanua. The injured victim was her husband, Jose Magbanua, 62, who suffered second degree burns on the back of his neck, and now on stable condition.

Deputy Fire Marshall Fire Inspector Jemarie Tapiru said the fire started at the house owned by Flordeliza Lazalita at 10:04 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks were dispatched to the area, including volunteer fire trucks, but responders had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

Tapiru said the couple was already asleep when the fire reached their house. Jose woke up and saw smoke and flames near their room.

She said that Jose carried his wife and tried to escape through the fence, but because of her old age, Rosa told her husband to leave her behind and save himself, saying that it was her time.

Of the six houses, four were destroyed and two were damaged.

The fire displaced at least six families, composed of 15 individuals.

It was extinguished around 10:21 p.m., leaving about P35,000 worth of property damage.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) investigation revealed the fire started at the living room of Lazalita due to powerbank explosion caused by thermal runaway.

Meanwhile, at least three families in Purok Magnolia, 16th Lacson Street, Barangay 7, were also left homeless after a fire broke out at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Tapiru said the fire started at the sari-sari store owned by Maria Theresa Bragasa due to electrical ignition.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials, including two sari-sari stores.

A total of two houses and two sari-sari stores were destroyed, and the fire was put out at 2:24 a.m. but it left about P4.5 million worth of property damage.

The BFP official reminded the public to always check the electrical connection or immediately unplug an appliance if it smokes or has an unusual smell, and have it repaired.

The City Government has provided food assistance and is now facilitating the financial aid to the affected families.

Mayor Greg Gasataya already tasked the Department of Social Services Development to fast-track the financial assistance to the affected residents.

"The City Government of Bacolod views this loss as a profound tragedy. We extend our sincerest sympathies to the victims, especially to the bereaved family, and assure them that the City stands ready to provide necessary support during this period of grief and recovery," Gasataya said. (MAP)