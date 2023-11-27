Election officer looking forward to payment of support staff

Himamaylan City election officer is looking forward to the payment of some 211 support staff who served during the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Acting Election Officer Romeo Palma admitted that an honest mistake was committed and that he overlooked the details of the Commission on Elections resolution indicating the prohibition of hiring support staff for the barangay and youth polls.

He also said that he is ready to face any administrative case that may be filed against him.

He said they recruited 211 individuals, intending to pay them P5,500 each.

Comelec Western Visayas regional director Dennis Ausan said they are scrutinizing the issue of unpaid support staff not only in the city of Kabankalan but also in Himamaylan City.

Ausan said that the formal investigation in both cities has concluded, and he has already submitted a report to Comelec central office for decision.

He said that the possible administrative and criminal liabilities of the election officers assigned to the two local government units are still unknown.

The local government of Himamaylan was initially prepared to assist the unpaid support staff hired during the elections but is seeking legal grounds before providing aid.*