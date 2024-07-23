Electrification Project lights up roads going to Dos Hermanas

Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares provides the latest updates on the Gwapongaserbisyo Electrification Project, which illuminates the roads leading to Barangay Dos Hermanas.

On July 20, Lizares' team made significant strides in the electrification project by installing Solar LED streetlights, brightening the stretch from the Dos Hermanas boundary to Brgy. Dos Hermanas Proper.

This initiative is a crucial component of the urban and rural electrification project championed by Mayor Neil Lizares, designed to enhance safety, security, and quality of life for Talisaynon residents.

By lighting up streets from the Poblacion to various barangay roads, the project aims to foster safety and security for the residents, promote community development, improve nighttime visibility, and support local economic activities. PR