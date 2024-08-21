Elizabeth Granada's new book launched

"A Cool Breeze in Summer", a brilliant literary work by an accomplished daughter of the Province of Negros Occidental, book author Elizabeth J.

Granada was held at the Adventist Medical Center in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City on August 17, 2024.

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson was among the guests during the Book launch.

The Governor said,” It is my pleasure to join you on this momentous occasion, as we come together to celebrate the launch of this book penned by our very own Elizabeth J. Granada.

This book is more than just a collection of words —it is a testament to the positive impact that a single individual can have on her craft, her community, and the world. I would like to thank the Adventist Medical Center-Bacolod for sponsoring this event. Your support for the arts, for literature, and scholars like Elizabeth is commendable. It is through your efforts that we are here today. This book is not just a literary achievement, it is a gift to all of us.”

He added that as Governor of Negros Occidental, “I am committed to fostering a culture of intellectual and creative growth in our province. It is through events like these that we are reminded of the importance of nurturing and celebrating the Negrense talents.

To Elizabeth, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. Your achievements are a source of pride for all of us, and your book will undoubtedly touch the hearts and minds of readers everywhere. May your words continue to inspire, uplift, and create a lasting impact on everyone who encounters them.”

To everyone present, thank you all for being here to celebrate a remarkable Negrense author and the power of literature, he said