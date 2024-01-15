Employees, residents avail of free flu vax in San Carlos

The San Carlos City Health Office (CHO) staff administered free flu shots to government employees and walk-ins at the city lobby yesterday, Jan. 12.

At least 141 individuals received flu shots, while 13 senior citizens availed of the flu and pneumococcal vaccines.

CHO Nurse III Merlie Franco said the flu vaccines protect people, especially senior citizens, against common illnesses caused by viruses; urged those unvaccinated to visit their respective barangay health centers to get free flu shots.

Anicia C. Cristuta of the Department of Education took advantage of the social media post on the free flu shot since the shot is expensive if availed in a private hospital; she also informed her colleagues.

She thanked the local government and the staff of CHO for having benefitted from the vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross San Carlos City Branch in partnership with the local government unit of San Carlos started the monthly blood donation drive today, Jan. 13 until December. (PR)