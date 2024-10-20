‘Enchanting Elf Village’ Launched

The annual tree lighting ceremony at SM City Bacolod was spectacularly decorated with an elf village around it, signaling a magical, fun, and whimsical theme for this year’s celebration.

SM City Bacolod kicked off its 2024 year-end holidays early with its grand Christmas launch.

All through this week around the country, SM Supermalls has also been lighting up holiday centerpieces at its 87 malls. The dazzling displays have opened up a world of wonder in magical and mystical lands.

In Bacolod, mall goers can feast their eyes on snow-capped landscapes, glittering fir trees, elf hideaways play nooks, and Sant’s workshop. At the heart of the village towers a 65-foot Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments. Santa’s Elf Village is the perfect backdrop for photos and memories.

At the tree lighting ceremony, mallgoers were entertained with soothing Christmas melodies by the Central Philippine Adventist College Symphonic Orchestra, while carols were rendered by the VMA Global College Chorale. Adding to the magic of the evening, ballerinas of the Garcia-Sanchez School of Dance glided gracefully across the mall’s atrium.

More star power came from 7-year-old Erisha Lynn Alayon, the grand champion of the 2024 SM Little Stars search. A Bacolod native and student at Villa Esperanza Elementary School, Alayon bested 38,000 aspiring young stars who auditioned at all SM malls nationwide. Her powerful vocals wowed mall-goers and the show’s guests.

Leading the tree lighting were SM executives, mall manager Julia Javellana and regional operations manager George Jardiolin; city councilors Em Ang, RenecitoNovero, and Jason Villarosa; and director of Miss Universe PH Negros Occidental Kashmere Granada. With the tap of their wands, an Elf Village was revealed, with Santa greeting guests from his workshop.

“Christmas is really big for SM Supermalls and our biggest season every year. We want our guests to always feel welcome and home and we hope is always a memorable and happy part of your celebrations,” said Javellana.

Aside from bringing merriment to all, the mall chain also encourages its patrons to share the joy of giving through its annual Bears of Joy campaign. Each year, mallgoers can purchase a pair of special SM bears, one to keep and another to donate. The bears are then gifted to children in underprivileged communities. This year’s beneficiary of SM City Bacolod’s Bears of Joy is the Kalipay Negrense Foundation.

Likewise, Santa Claus made an appearance with his elves, which delighted the crowd. The popular holiday icon is always part of SM City Bacolod’s Christmas celebrations.

The Enchanting Elf Village and the giant Christmas Tree will be in the north wing of SM City Bacolod until the first week of January 2025.