Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson signs a Memorandum of Agreement with SMCGP Philippines Energy Storage Co. Ltd., Feb. 8, for a mutual agreement on efficient energy utilization and active participation in energy resource development, with the end goal of self-sufficiency and enhanced productivity in power energy for the benefit of communities. SMCGP was represented by San Miguel Global Power Community Relations Assistant Maybelle Cueva, and Project Engineer, Jane Lorene De Guzman.