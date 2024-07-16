Enhancing biodiversity - Importance of mangrove protection in Talisay City

Mayor Neil Lizares extends his heartfelt gratitude to the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), spearheaded by its CEO, Frank Carbon, for their significant contributions to environmental conservation in Barangay Zone 3, Talisay.

In a groundbreaking initiative, MBCCI has successfully installed a makeshift fence constructed from approximately 100 used tires to rehabilitate and protect a critical 1,000-square-meter mangrove area. This innovative project safeguards newly planted mangroves, which are vital for preventing soil erosion, protecting fish landing zones, and enhancing overall biodiversity in the area.

The dedication of MBCCI to mangrove conservation is unwavering. Their efforts extend beyond ecosystem protection, highlighting the crucial role of mangrove production areas in broader environmental sustainability.

As the project reaches completion, MBCCI remains committed to monitoring and educating local residents about the importance of mangroves. This ongoing initiative ensures that conservation efforts are sustainable and beneficial to the community for years to come.

By fostering awareness and active participation in environmental conservation, MBCCI's project not only protects the local ecosystem but also underscores the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations. PR