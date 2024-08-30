ENRO Summit 2024 and Induction of officers held at Negros Residences

The Environment and Natural Resources officers from various Local Government Units and agencies attended the 2nd Environment and Natural Resources Officer’s Summit and Oathtaking Ceremony held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City on August 28, 2024.

The activity, spearheaded by the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) was themed “Ridge to Reef Resilience: Greenbelt and Biodiversity Conservation in Negros Occidental”.

The participants discussed ideas and developed strategies to achieve more resilient ecosystems and healthier communities.

In his message, Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson urged the participants to embrace the importance of collective efforts, as the work done by the LGUs with community and stakeholders at present, determines the success of conserving and protecting the natural resources.