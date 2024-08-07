Enrollees only 95% this school year

Enrollees this year reaches only about 95% of the last year's enrollees in Negros Occidental, Ian Arnold Arnaiz, spokesperson of the Department of Education- Division of Negros Occidental said, Tuesday.

Enrollment is ongoing until September 16 based on the order of the DepEd National Office for late enrollees.

Arnaiz said as of August 6 there are 290,500 enrollees in public schools and 17,643 in private schools for 308,143 enrollees compared to 325,000 enrollees last year.

Arnaiz said they expect that more students would come to enroll.

" You know Filipino's attitude of the last-minute rush, So we are hoping to increase the enrollees," he said.

Although Arnaiz said that based on the report of their planning officer, a decrease in enrollees in kindergarten has been noted.

"It's multi factorial but reasons for the reduction of kindergarten enrollees according to the schools could be the effect of the family planning program.

Another possible reason is that several four-year-old kids may not be able to reach the age requirement which is five years old before the September 29 cut-off date," Arnaiz added. (TDE)