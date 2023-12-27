Environment-friendly Christmas decors illuminate Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY – Aligned with the city government’s thrust on promoting sustainability, over 3,000 parol (lanterns) in different colors and sizes, Christmas trees, and other decorations made of recycled materials illuminate Iloilo City public places and major thoroughfares this holiday season.

“The parols all over the city are the same materials we used in previous years. They are just recycled. Only their colors and designs are changed,” Raisa Treñas-Chu, in charge of Christmas trees in the public plazas, said in an interview over the weekend.

Sustainability is one of the commitments of Mayor Jerry Treñas under his WHEELS (Welfare, Health and Sanitation, Education, Environmental Management, Livelihood, and Sustainability) roadmap for inclusive development.

The city government has been embarking on various initiatives for environmental sustainability, including creating a network of bicycle lanes, plazas, esplanades, and tree parks and initiating massive tree-planting activities to reduce carbon emissions.

In partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Iloilo chapter, around 1,500 rainbow lanterns are mounted along major streets in the city and lighted since Nov. 16.

Chu said the Molo plaza is decorated with about 2,000 stars in various sizes.

Other prominent decorations are giant Christmas trees, with More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) lighting two trees at the city proper and Jaro plazas on Dec 15.

MORE used 1,400 recycled electric meters that they replaced during their takeover in 2020.

“Other plazas are under construction so we could not put Christmas trees. Hopefully, we can have them in Mandurriao and Arevalo [Districts] next year,” Chu added. (PNA)