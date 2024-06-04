ERC approves Ceneco-EDC contract

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) already approved the joint petition filed by Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ceneco) and Energy Development Corporation (EDC) on March 15, 2024, under ERC Case No. 2024-038 RC, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, June 3.

The ERC Case No. 2024-038 RC contained the matter of the application for the approval of the power supply agreement between Ceneco and EDC, with a motion for confidential treatment of information and prayers for provisional authority or interim relief.

Benitez earlier asked ERC to do their job in addressing high power rates to give Bacolodnons relief from the rising electricity costs.

"We wrote a letter to ERC asking them why their approval for the contract between Ceneco and EDC has not been approved," Benitez said.

He said previously, it did not reach 60 days, but in this case, it reached more than 60 days.

The mayor stressed that EDC will now supply Ceneco with 20 megawatts of power at P5.56, so it's lower than their purchased power from the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM).

"So with the approval of the EDC's contract, 20 megawatts will now be charged at P5.56, which eventually will bring about another P1 to P1.80 reduction per kilowatt hour," Benitez said.

The mayor earlier said one of the major reasons attributed to the increase in power rates is the inaction of ERC on the joint petition filed by Ceneco and EDC.

Moreover, Benitez also asked Congress to determine who monitors and audits the prices in the WESM.

"I asked some of our legislators to take a look at who monitors and audits the prices in the spot market," he said.

He added that the prices in the spot market are supposedly monitored by the ERC.

The mayor disclosed that Congress should conduct a public hearing on the said issue.*