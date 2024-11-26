ERC approves MORE Power's enhanced net metering initiatives

In a significant step toward advancing renewable energy in the Philippines, MORE Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) has taken proactive measures to improve its Net-Metering and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) initiatives. On November 11, 2024, MORE Power submitted a request to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to consolidate Net-Metering and DER Certificate of Compliance (COC) applications at its Customer Care Office in Iloilo City.

“This initiative is designed to simplify the application process for consumers interested in renewable energy solutions, not only in Iloilo City but also in Central Negros and Tagbilaran City,” said Roel Z. Castro, President and CEO of MORE Power.

The ERC has approved the proposal, agreeing to consolidate the applications at the Iloilo Office, where a monthly schedule will be maintained. This arrangement allows authorized ERC representatives to assess applications on-site, speeding up the issuance of Statements of Account for submissions from MORE Power, Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC), and Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI). This "One-Stop-Shop" approach is aimed at making the application process more accessible and efficient for consumers.

ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta praised MORE Power’s initiative, saying, “The Commission appreciates MORE Power’s efforts in streamlining the processing of Net Metering and DER applications.”

This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to promoting renewable energy adoption in Iloilo City, positioning it as a model for other local government units (LGUs) across the country. “We look forward to more Distribution Utilities (DUs) supporting these prosumer programs to help achieve energy democracy,” Chairperson Dimalanta added.

The partnership between MORE Power and the ERC is a continuation of previous agreements to advance renewable energy technologies. In August 2023, MORE Power signed a tripartite agreement with the ERC and Iloilo City to establish a one-stop shop for renewable energy technologies. This initiative has already led to the issuance of Certificates of Compliance to 33 qualified net metering customers, with a total installed capacity of 4,336 kW and 172,997 kWh generated in October 2024.

Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City emphasized the broader impact of this partnership, noting that it aligns with national sustainability goals and encourages green practices among local residents. The initiative aims not only to promote environmental sustainability but also to reduce electricity costs for households and small businesses.

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez also expressed his support, stating, “I commend Roel Castro of MORE/Negros Power for his initiative to streamline the application process for Net Metering and Distributed Energy Resources through the one-stop shop of the Energy Regulatory Commission. This opens up greater access to renewable energy solutions for our community.”

As part of the collaboration, the ERC will provide technical and regulatory expertise to streamline documentary submissions, installation processes, payment procedures, and permitting related to Net-Metering and DER. Additionally, ERC, in partnership with MORE Power, plans to conduct information drives to raise awareness about the benefits of renewable energy among electricity consumers in Iloilo, Central Negros, and Tagbilaran City.

The collaboration between MORE Power and the ERC is poised to significantly boost renewable energy adoption in the Visayas by streamlining access to Net-Metering and DER programs. This initiative not only demonstrates MORE Power’s commitment to sustainability but also serves as a model for other local government units to emulate. By making renewable energy technologies more accessible, the partnership aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower electricity costs for households and small businesses.

As this initiative progresses, stakeholders are optimistic about its potential to foster a culture of sustainability in the Visayas. The combined efforts of MORE Power, the ERC, and local governments will provide practical solutions that empower residents to conserve energy while supporting local economic growth through cleaner energy technologies.