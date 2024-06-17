ERC approves petition on price increase suspension

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez confirms that electricity rates for residential users have significantly decreased from an average of P2.40/kwh for the billing month of June 2024.

This after Central Negros Electric Cooperative had informed him that they will make adjustments to its residential power rates from P15.1632/kWh down to Php12.7632/kWh due to a drop in market prices and also due to Mayor Albee’s intervention and constant prodding with the ERC, and that they became vigilant in making sure that electricity prizes should go down, Atty. Caesar Distrito, the mayor's spokesman said.

Benitez emphasized that power rate reduction is crucial as we move forward to provide relief, especially to consumers who can hardly make ends meet in these challenging times, Distrito added.

Thus, he is persistent in seeking measures to ensure affordable power for consumers.

“I am looking forward to more power rate adjustment in July and the succeeding months after the Energy Regulatory Commission positively responded to his urgent request in granting the Joint Petition filed by CENECO and Energy Development Corporation last March 15, 2024 for the approval of the Power Supply Agreement and the temporary suspension of price increases in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) due to the recent red alert status declared by National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).” Mayor Albee added.

He is also reminding the public to not just rely on the expectation of reduced power bills, but also to continue observing energy-saving practices at home so that we can maximize the drop in power rates.

The Mayor further assured Bacolodnons and other CENECO Consumers that in collaboration with the forthcoming operation of Negros Power, he will continue to advocate for reliable, affordable and clean power through renewable energy to ease the burden of our electric consumers in Bacolod City. (TDE)