Escalante City, PNP, Army unite to defend, condemn violence

THE City Government of Escalante, along with the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), and the Philippine Army strongly condemned the recent killing incident in Barangay Pinapugasan.

They joined forces and conducted a community assembly on March 4, 2026, in Barangay Pinapugasan and reassured the safety of the residents.

The activity was conducted under the supervision of PRO-NIR, through Escalante City Police Station and Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (Nocppo), coordinating closely with the City Government and the military to ensure a visible and immediate response to the community’s concerns.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the assembly was led by Escalante City Mayor Melecio Yap, Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, Escalante City Police Station officer-in-charge, Lieutenant Colonel Serafin Reyes of 79th Infantry Battalion, Barangay Pinapugasan chieftain Edgar Rapana, and representatives from the education sector and local residents.

She said that during the assembly, leaders delivered a clear and unified message condemning violence and emphasizing that justice will be served.

She added that they assured the community that the ongoing investigation on the Eduardo Catipay and Jerry Lapus murder cases, handled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), is thorough, and that all responsible individuals will face the full force of the law.

Malong also urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and actively participate in maintaining peace and order in their community.

"PRO-NIR stands resolute in assuring the public that peace and security in Escalante City and the entire Negros Island Region are non-negotiable priorities," Malong said.

"It sent a clear and powerful message that authorities remain vigilant, responsive, and unwavering in protecting every resident while ensuring that justice is swiftly served," she said.

She added that together with the community, the PRO-NIR and its partners are steadfastly committed to upholding order, preventing violence, and safeguarding the safety and well-being of all residents across the region. (MAP)