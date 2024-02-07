Escape to San Carlos City’s captivating People’s Park

People's Park in San Carlos City is a wonderful place to unwind and enjoy nature. Located in Brgy. 3, the park has a stunning view of Tanon Strait and offers a serene environment where you can relax, exercise, or have a picnic with your loved ones, especially during special occasions.

Spanning an impressive 5.74 hectares, the People's Park boasts various facilities and amenities for visitors to enjoy. You can find a pavilion for any activity and space for an outdoor café. It also has an infinity swimming pool and a regular pool for those who want to take a refreshing dip. There's also a boardwalk that provides a scenic path for leisurely walks that will take you across miniature buildings that add charm to the park.

Moreover, the park is home to the Philippine Heritage Trees Site which aims to create a little forest that will attract different species of birds and enhance the surrounding areas with its fresh and vibrant atmosphere.

It also has a small museum, the Alinsyawan Cave & Falls Art Gallery and man-made falls, Ang Busay that go straight to the small pond below where red Tilapia and Koi thrive.

Dr. Archilles Ponferrada, the dedicated person in charge of the People's Park, envisions it as a lively and functional environment where people can gather, socialize, and enjoy the park's natural beauty.

Many people, including students, visit the park daily to take a stroll, go for a walk, or simply relax amidst the serene surroundings, especially along the sea wall.

If you're interested in using the swimming pool, there is an entrance fee. Adults aged 18 and above are charged P100, teenagers aged 13 to 17 are charged P50, and children aged 12 and below are charged P20.

On the other hand, the Infinity Pool can be rented exclusively for P7,500 per day, accommodating a maximum of 50 persons. If you prefer visiting on weekdays, you can enter the Infinity Pool for just P150 per person. Additionally, kiosks are available for rent for P250, as well as tables for P30 and chairs for P10.

This remarkable government facility, People's Park in San Carlos City truly offers a delightful experience for visitors of all ages. (PR)