Espino asks BTAO worker to pursue case against him

Bacolod City Councilor Al Victor Espino, the chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation and traffic, appealed to Abner Salvallon, a job order worker detailed at the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), to push through with the case he filed against him.

Espino said Wednesday, November 8, that he was informed that Salvallon already decided to withdraw the case.

"There was someone who intermediated and informed me that Salvallon is willing to withdraw the case he filed against me at the City Fiscal’s Office,” he said.

He added that Salvallon should continue the case so that he can also answer it in the proper forum.

“If the person or politician who helped him in the filing of the case already abandoned him, I’m willing to help him file the case against me,” Espino said.

On October 18, Salvallon, 59, a resident of Deca Homes, Barangay Cabug, reported to Police Station 8 that Espino went to their office at about 5:30 p.m. on the same day and allegedly shouted at him.

Salvallon, building guard at BTAO, said Espino allegedly tapped his hand and threatened him.

He said Espino also lifted his t-shirt to the right waist to show his firearm.

He added that the incident was witnessed by his co-workers Psyche Rasco, Mary Ann De la Torre, and Major Junjie Liba, then head of BTAO.

Espino said that he would also file a case against Salvallon, Liba, and two other personnel of BTAO for accusing him of allegedly carrying a firearm inside the BTAO office and making threats.

“I deserve to answer it in the proper venue because they portrayed that I’m a bad person. If Salvallon will say sorry, I will accept it, but I will continue the case against them,” he said.

He added that his legal team is now preparing all the documents to file the case in court.*