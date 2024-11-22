Espino awaits BTTMD report on truck ban

Bacolod City Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s Traffic Committee, is still waiting for the report of the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD), formerly Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), on the implementation of a truck ban at Circumferential Road.

“The truck ban is very effective in Circumferential Road, redirecting all heavy traffic to the newly constructed Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway (BANOCEH),” Espino said.

The City Council earlier approved a resolution directing the BTTMD to assess the feasibility of requiring trucks, large vehicles, heavy equipment, and other similar vehicles to exclusively use the newly constructed BANOCEH, while restricting their access to the Circumferential Road.

Espino said BTTMD will be given a week to submit their report to the City Council.

He said the Circumferential Road is one of the city's main thoroughfares, experiencing heavy traffic volume daily, which often leads to congestion and delays. He noted that large vehicles, including trucks and heavy equipment, exacerbate the situation, increasing the risk of road accidents and further contributing to traffic bottlenecks.

“The newly completed BANOCEH offers a viable alternative route for heavy vehicles. It is designed to alleviate congestion on the Circumferential Road, improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety, convenience, and overall quality of life for Bacolod residents,” he added.

Espino noted that they are also considering installing road signs and traffic lights on the newly constructed roads in the city.

“We are gradually adopting this new innovation (the construction of BANOCEH) in Bacolod City,” Espino said. /MAP