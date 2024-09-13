Espino on 45-day experimental parking, “it’s unenforceable”

“It’s unenforceable.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation and traffic, on Thursday, September 12, after the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) started the implementation of the 45-day experimental proposal allowing free parking on Lacson Street on September 9.

This was after Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) convened and approved a 45-day experimental proposal last week after some of the business establishment owners at Lacson Street requested the City Government to allow them to park in the area.

Espino said under Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code it stated that only the City Council has the authority to enforce a traffic experiment.

“BTAC is a recommendatory body. The said proposal should be concurred by the City Council. In my opinion, the 45-day experimental proposal at Lacson Street is enforceable,” he said.

The experimental proposal focused on areas near restaurants from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Mondays to Fridays, through the entire day of Saturday and Sunday, terminating at 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Espino said BTAC has no authority to enforce the traffic experiment which it’s only the City Council.

“They should present their traffic experiment plan to the City Council first,” he said.

BTAO deputy head Jose Antonio Robello earlier said it’s only an experimental which was proposed by BTAC and was approved by the mayor.

He said BTAC was composed of representatives from various sectors including BTAO, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the business sector.

“It was discussed by the council (BTAC) and we approved the experimental proposal from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Mondays to Fridays, through the entire day of Saturday and Sunday, terminating at 5:00 a.m. of Monday,” he added.

Robello noted that the primary aim (the traffic experiment) is to find a balance between maintaining smooth traffic flow on Lacson Street and providing business owners with the opportunity for their customers to park near their establishments.

Robello said after the 45-day experiment, a report will be submitted to the City Council, whether they will approve it or not. /MAP.