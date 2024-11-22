Espino recommends strict enforcement of towing ordinance

Bacolod City Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Traffic, will recommend to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez the strict enforcement of the city’s clamping and towing ordinance.

This comes after the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD), formerly known as the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO), temporarily halted the implementation of the ordinance.

Espino explained that when BTAO head Patrick Lacson took a vacation leave, the personnel also stopped enforcing the ordinance.

“That is the ordinance of the City Council. Enforcement is an integral part of its implementation,” Espino said.

He pointed out that prior to Lacson’s leave, there was an intensified campaign against erring drivers, with thousands of vehicles towed and clamped by BTAO and Metro Towing Services (MTS) for illegal parking in various areas of Bacolod.

Earlier, Mayor Benitez signed a memorandum of agreement with Francis Desales, owner of Bacolod-based MTS, authorizing the company to provide towing services.

Espino added that he had already spoken with BTAO personnel to ensure the strict implementation of the towing and clamping ordinance. He emphasized that BTAO is responsible for clamping vehicles, which are then towed by MTS.

For towing, vehicle owners will pay P1,000; P600 for clamping; and an impounding fee of P200 per day for the first and second months, P350 per day for the third and fourth months, and P500 per day for the fifth and sixth months.

Under the memorandum of agreement between the city and MTS, 25 percent of the collections will go to the city, while 75 percent will go to the private towing firm. /MAP