Espino urges mayor to convene zoning review committee

BACOLOD City Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on urban planning, urged Mayor Greg Gasataya to convene the local zoning review committee (LZRC) and the Local Zoning Board of Appeals (LZBA) of the city.

Espino said the City has an approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan (Clup) and Zoning Ordinance that guide land development, ensure orderly growth, and safeguard the general welfare.

He said the LZBA is authorized to hear and decide appeals from decisions of the Zoning Administrator/Enforcement Officer, and to act on applications for variances, exceptions, or special uses, consistent with the standards set by law and the Zoning Ordinance.

He added that the timely convening of the LZRC is necessary to assess emerging development trends, address implementation gaps, reconcile sectoral plans with the Clup, and propose needed refinements to promote sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient urban development.

Espino noted that pursuant to the Local Government Code of 1991 and the city's Zoning Ordinance and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, the LZRC is mandated to periodically review and evaluate the Clup/Zoning Ordinance, monitor implementation, and recommend appropriate amendments and policy measures to the City Council.

"Convening of the LZBA is likewise necessary to act on pending appeals, if any, and to ensure that due process is observed in resolving zoning-related disputes, thereby promoting investor confidence and protecting community rights," Espino said.

He said the mayor, as chair or through his duly authorized representative as provided in the Zoning Ordinance, is in a position to cause the immediate convening of both bodies and to direct the concerned departments to provide secretariat and technical support. (MAP)