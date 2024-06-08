Essential supplies delivered to eruption victims

The City Government of Bacolod delivered essential supplies on Friday, June 7, for the Local Government Units (LGUs) affected by the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Occidental.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who went to La Castellana Friday, June 6, said they will determine the affected areas in La Castellana and other municipalities in Negros Occidental.

He said the city provided potable water, food items, and various non-food essentials such as blankets, hygiene kits, and face masks.

He added that Victorias City Mayor Javier Benitez, president of the Association of Chief Executives (ACE) of Negros Occidental, also joined him, along with City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) head Anna Maria Laarni Pornan.

The mayor noted that House Speaker Martin Romualdez will also visit the area next week.

Pornan said they also organized logistical support, including transportation and personnel, for the efficient distribution of assistance to the affected communities.

“The coordinated efforts aim to alleviate the immediate needs of the residents and help them recover from the disaster’s impact,” she said.

In a statement Thursday, June 6, 2024, the Phivolcs said grey cohesive mud, plant debris, and gravel have been deposited by lahars in at least four waterways, the Tamburong Creek, which courses through Biak-na-bato and Calapnagan, La Castellana; Intiguiwan River in Guinpanaan and upstream Baji-Baji Falls in Cabacungan, La Castellana; Padudusan Falls, Masulog, Canlaon City; and the Binalbagan River, which drains the southern flank of Kanlaon Volcano.*